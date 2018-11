PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush were awarded the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal for their work with U.S. military veterans since leaving the White House.

Former Vice President Joe Biden presented the award to the couple at the Philadelphia history museum on Sunday, Veterans Day. Outside the center, a group of several protesters from the group Veterans Against The War protested the award.

On #VeteransDay, a group of post-9/11 veterans are protesting outside the @ConstitutionCtr as former President George W. Bush is slated to receive the Liberty Medal for his commitment to veterans@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/jy2MxzSHoN — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) November 11, 2018

Laura Bush spoke of support for military spouses and caregivers, advocating to recognizing them for their efforts and asked government and non-governmental programs working with veterans to consider their needs.

The former president said he was honored to receive the award that he was proud to follow in his father’s footsteps. “I am incredibly proud along with Laura to receive the Liberty Medal and I thank the National Constitution Center and its board for this high honor,” he said.

Former President George H.W. Bush, alongside former President Bill Clinton, were both awarded the medal in 2006.

This is the second year that Biden has taken part in the Liberty Medal ceremony. Last year, he presented the award to the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, who died in August.

Before the medal was awarded, Biden gifted the Texas-native Bushes with a pair of Philadelphia Eagles jerseys, ahead of the team’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

It's an honor to welcome President Bush and Mrs. Bush to tonight's #EaglesSalute game.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/2p6YLx4sp4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 12, 2018

Bush was in attendance at the game later Sunday and performed the coin flip before the Cowboys 27-20 win.

