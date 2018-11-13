ATLANTA, Ga. (CBSDFW.COM) – Those with dreams of having a chance to “eat mor chikin” can rejoice. Today Chick-fil-A announced it is offering home delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide.

The Atlanta-based chicken chain is partnering with DoorDash, the food delivery service that brings meals from national and local businesses to nearby doorsteps, to offer the entire Chick-fil-A menu to delivery customers.

Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said, “So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal.”

In celebration of the new partnership, the companies are giving away 200,000 free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches, ordered through DoorDash, from now until November 20.

Customers must place a minimum $5 order through the DoorDash app or website and used the promo code “CFADELIVERY” to get the freebie. Deliveries are only available to customers within a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants.

This year alone, Chick-fil-A has re-launched their mobile app, opened their first delivery-focused locations in Louisville and Nashville, and is testing Mealtime Kits in the Atlanta area.