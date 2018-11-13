DFW AIRPORT (CBS11) – Two employees from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport’s environmental team found fossils on airport property doing routine field tests earlier this month.

A mammoth tooth was found on November 2 and a bison bone was found on November 3, an airport spokesperson told CBS 11.

The employees shared what they found with their superiors and SMU was eventually contacted.

Earth Sciences Professor Dale Winkler was called in and he is the one who identified the bones and determined the approximate ages.

DFW Airport still has the bones but they will be transferred to SMU and they will be kept and studied there.

DFW Airport tweeted Tuesday, “You are looking at fossils discovered at DFW this month that are believed to be more than 11,000 years old. The bison thigh bone and mammoth tooth are the first remains dating back to the Ice Age ever recovered from the airport.”