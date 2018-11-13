LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Your finger lickin’ will now be sweet! Kentucky Fried Chicken is serving chicken and waffles at its restaurants nationwide.

Two chicken and waffle menu options are being offered. Customers can choose from waffles with Extra Crispy fried chicken or Extra Crispy tenders or grab a sandwich with a Hot Honey fried chicken breast fillet between two waffles.

“Our famous extra crispy, savory fried chicken atop a Belgian Liege-style waffle, with the finishing touch of classic Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, makes for a scrumptious dish, said KFC Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky.

That’s right. Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles together with sweet syrup. And that’s all you fine folks need to hear. pic.twitter.com/3VOgKK1PWb — KFC (@kfc) November 12, 2018

Officials with the company say they went through 15 different variations before deciding on the Belgian Liege-style waffle. The waffle recipe was developed specifically to pair with KFC chicken and is sweeter and doughier than American-style waffles.

The chicken and waffle options are available through December 31 at all of KFC’s nearly 4,200 U.S. restaurants.

