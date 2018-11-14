  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Brian New
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is set to pay a record $725,000 to a private law firm to defend a former Dallas police officer who pleaded guilty in May to shooting an unarmed man in 2013.

On Wednesday, city council approved an additional $150,000 to be spent on legal fees in connection the civil lawsuit filed by Kelvion Walker against former Dallas police officer Amy Wilburn.

wilburn pic Dallas Spends $725K Defending Former Officer Who Shot Unarmed Man

Amy Wilburn

The city has already paid the private law firm of Fanning Harper Martinson Brandt & Kutchin PC more a half million dollars to work the civil case.

According to city records, this is the most the city has ever spent on outside legal fees for a single officer misconduct case.

Trial in the civil lawsuit is schedule for February – more than five years after the shooting.

In 2014, Wilburn became the first Dallas police officer to be indicted for shooting a suspect in more than four decades.

In May, she pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of reckless discharge of a firearm and received 18 months of deferred probation.

walker surgery pic Dallas Spends $725K Defending Former Officer Who Shot Unarmed Man

Kelvion Walker after surgery

Walker, who was shot in the stomach, has had three major surgeries and racked up more than $300,000 in medical bills, according to his attorney Geoff Henley.  Walker is seeking reimbursement for his medical bills along with damages in his civil suit.

