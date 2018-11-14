Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels, walks from the courthouse during a break in a motions hearing on July 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) – Michael Avenatti, the attorney for Stormy Daniels and a prominent Trump critic, has been arrested for domestic violence, according to a law enforcement source. The source told CBS News Avenatti is in custody but has not yet been charged.

TMZ first reported Avenatti’s arrest for allegedly hitting his estranged wife, from whom he filed for divorce in 2017. Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ also said in its report that Avenatti screamed repeatedly, “She hit me first,” and added, “This is bulls***.”

