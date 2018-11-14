DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Federal safety officials plan to question representatives from engine maker CFM International and Boeing about the fatal accident on a Southwest Airlines jet this year.

The National Transportation Safety Board hearing Wednesday in Washington, D.C., is expected to last several hours.

The board is still investigating the April 17 accident, in which an engine fan blade broke and debris hit the plane, killing 43-year-old wife and mother Jennifer Riordan, who was partially sucked out of a broken window. Pilots landed the crippled plane safely in Philadelphia.

Marty Martinez from Dallas was on the flight and live-streamed as the plane was making its emergency landing, saying “Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!”

Investigators are focusing on the design and inspection of engine fan blades. After the accident, CFM recommended more advanced and frequent blade inspections, and regulators made those changes mandatory.

They will also look into the design of the engine housing, which is supposed to prevent pieces from breaking loose.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)