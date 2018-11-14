UPLOAD PICS/VIDEOHow You Staying Warm? Upload Your Pics/Videos Here
Pilots with the U.S. Air Force stand inside a hangar alongside a F-15 fighter jet and a T-38 Talon trainer jet during a training exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. (credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — A pilot is dead and another was injured after a training jet crashed at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.

The base said in a statement on its Facebook page that the T-38C Talon crashed at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The surviving pilot was transferred to Val Verde Regional Medical Center. The pilot’s condition was not immediately known.

The names of the pair are being withheld pending notifications of next of kin.

The crash is under investigation by a board of officers.

