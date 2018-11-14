WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Parker County Attorney’s Office announced the arrival of what it calls North Texas’ first violent crime victims assistance dog.

The dog named East will serve as a facility dog “to work within the legal system to provide a sense of calm, security and support during investigative and legal proceedings,” Professional Victim Assistance Coordinator Lisa Mehrhoff said in an email to CBS 11.

East will be partnered with Mehrhoff and live with her.

Although the cost to train one of these dogs can be in the thousands of dollars, Parker County not being charged for East.

Service Dogs, Inc., based in Texas, was established in 1988 by attorney Sheri Soltes and is now in their 30th year of serving Texans all over the state.

SDI provides all of the training and follow up for the lifetime of the dog free of charge.

East will work with victims of violent crime in Parker County.

“She is a trained professional and will help us establish a whole new level of support for victims. We are excited and humbled to receive this amazing animal,” said Mehrhoff.