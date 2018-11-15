ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Arlington is hosting a public open house for residents to give their input in drafting short-term rental standards/regulations.

It’s scheduled for Monday, November 19, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bob Duncan Center, 2800 Center.

After two years of working toward a ban on home rentals, the city is now working on a process to allow them.

“We had this answer months ago, and we missed it,” said city councilman Robert Shepard last month. “And sometimes the best solutions are the solutions that are right in front of your face that you never see.”

A short-term rental refers to any residential structure used for lodging accommodations to occupants for a period of less than thirty (30) consecutive days. It does not include a ‘bed and breakfast’ establishment as defined in the City Code.

Research presented to elected leaders shows the short term rental market is growing. There are almost 500 active listings in the city now, up almost 25-percent from less than a year ago.

On Oct. 16, 2018, the Council approved an ordinance on first reading only, which affirms the current state of the law in the City of Arlington: Short-term rental use of residential property is not allowed in the city. A second and final reading of the ordinance is required, and Council is expected to consider the ordinance again and complete the SUP/permitting process in January/February of 2019.

The city said their timeline gives people the opportunity to provide input, for Council to review legislative options, and for Council to pass an ordinance authorizing short-term rentals under certain conditions.