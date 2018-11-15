NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On May 7, 2017, Cortney Linard and Nick Martin never should have met.

“I really wasn’t supposed to be at the concert actually,” says Linard.

The two strangers were seated a few rows apart at the Off the Rails Country Music Fest in Frisco. Nick struck up a conversation with the man next to him and his wife. His name was Jim, and he was determined to play matchmaker.

“All of a sudden I got a tap on my shoulder, and this guy randomly was like, ‘This guy back here says he knows you.’ I’m like, ‘what?’ ”

It was a misunderstanding; Martin knew one of Lindard’s friends.

“I was like, ‘no, no Jim, that’s the wrong person,'” Martin says.

But it worked.

“So then Jim was like, ‘You’re tall, he’s tall. You’re pretty, he’s good-looking. You two should get to talking,’ and we haven’t stopped since,” Linard says.

A chance introduction that led to a date, a relationship, and now, a wedding. And with it, a quest to find Jim – with the only picture from the night they met.

“He was wearing a Denver Broncos hat that’s in the picture, so he was telling me he’s a Denver Broncos fan,” says Martin.

Their hope is to thank him for an introduction that changes two lives forever – and to invite their mystery matchmakers to a wedding that might never have happened.

“I look at that photo, and I think, ‘if only I could actually see that man in person again and say thank you and invite him and his wife to our wedding, it would really bring it full circle,'” says Linard.

They believe Jim lives in either Oklahoma or Frisco. If you know who Jim is, please contact CBS 11 News so we can reconnect them.