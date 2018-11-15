DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After 27 years, Kidd’s Kids is still making dreams come true for children who are ill and their families in need of a little break.

Today the annual Kidd’s Kids Trip to Walt Disney World took off at noon from Love Field.

It’s the trip of a lifetime for children battling life-threatening illnesses. For many families, it’s the first family trip they have ever taken. For one magical weekend, sick children are getting a chance to leave the worry and stress – and cold weather behind.

Southwest hosted a send-off with music, food, and fun for families headed to Orlando. Fifty-seven children and their families, plus medical staff received the red carpet treatment.

Evangeline Hale, 7, was diagnosed this year with a tumor that grew into her brain. Her parents said she’s doing well now, and can’t wait to spend time with family and friends.

“I’m happy and excited!” she said.

Her mother, Christi, is in awe of the organization’s effort. “I think for the most part, it’s going to be a few days of all ‘yes’s. We’re excited they made this happen. We’re just in awe of the whole thing,” she said.

The families return home Monday.