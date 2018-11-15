GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas mental health system, which has been the subject of CBS 11 I-Team investigations for years, has been indicted on nine criminal counts due to violating the Texas Mental Health Code, according to the Tarrant County District Clerk’s Office.

The Sundance Behavioral Healthcare System was indicted by a Tarrant County Grand Jury for “knowingly” violating the health code when it held four patients “involuntarily and illegally” at the Arlington facility. The system also has hospitals in Fort Worth and Garland.

Sundance violated the code “by detaining patients for longer than the statutory maximum of 48 hours without obtaining the mandatory court order of protective custody that is required to hold a patient on an involuntary basis.”

The healthcare system is also charged for refusing to allow voluntary patients to leave the hospital.

The punishment for the charges carries up to a $100,000 fine for each day the offenses were alleged to have happened.

In the latest update by the CBS 11 I-Team in September, a 39-year-old man from North Richland Hills was confirmed to have committed suicide while at the Arlington facility.

Since 2013, families have contacted the I-Team complaining about what happened to their loved ones behind closed doors at Sundance Behavioral Healthcare System facilities.

In 2017, the mother of a 15-year-old girl contacted the I-Team, desperate to get help for her daughter who was admitted to the Sundance hospital in Garland. The mother, Renee Mauldin, believed her daughter, Madison Bell, was held at the hospital against her will.

The I-Team created a timeline of its stories about the Sundance system.