CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Carrollton man is charged with murder for the overnight shooting death of a Denison woman.

Carrollton Police said Joshua Caleb Potter, 27, called 911 shortly before 2:00 a.m. Thursday to report he shot his girlfriend during a dispute.

asuspect7 Man Arrested For Shooting, Killing Girlfriend In Carrollton

Joshua Caleb Potter

Angelica Rivero Talbot, 29, was died at the scene.

Carrollton Police responded to the scene at 1618 Francis Street where Potter surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Potter is currently held in the Carrollton City Jail.

His bond has not been set.

