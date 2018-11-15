PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Twenty prosecutors from Mexico are visiting Texas this week to learn about the United States judicial system and includes a visit to the federal courthouse in Plano. It’s part of a joint effort between the two countries to fight crimes that cross borders.

“The fight against crime requires that prosecutors and law-enforcement on both sides of the border be able to reach across international lines,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown. “We hope to improve relationships, share intelligence, and make sure we are firing on all cylinders as we work to keep the public safe.”

The Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development Assistance and Training (OPDAT) looks to build foreign partnerships in order to have better cooperation during cases that cross borders.

According to the DOJ, visits like these allow for better cross-border relationships in order to fight against crimes, such as drug and human trafficking and corruption.

“These criminal activities endanger the security and prosperity of the United States and Mexico,” the DOJ said in the release. “Accordingly, the United States and Mexico are working to strengthen their cooperation to effectively combat these international criminal organizations.”

To combat those crimes, both countries will look to be more communicative during the investigations of criminal organizations and to develop joint training programs for those who do the investigating. The DOJ shared the strategies it is using alongside Mexico.