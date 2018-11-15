WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in Parker County had been searching for the person who they believed shot a sheriff’s deputy in the foot — even releasing body camera video and offering rewards totaling $17,000.

Now officials say the shots came from a secured backup weapon.

“This investigation has led us down several avenues,” Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said. “This incident was not an accidental discharge. It was a weapons malfunction from a concealed backup weapon which was secured and holstered on his person.”

The revelation came after the department released body camera of two deputies, attempting to issue a trespass warning, approaching the area where an illegal deer blind had been set up.

The deputies had their flashlights out and were walking toward a wooded area when shots ring out. As the pair run back to their vehicle one of them is heard asking “What was that?” The men kept running but made a radio call asking for help and an ambulance.

As one deputy continues trying to run he’s heard saying, “I got shot in the foot or something.”

The deputy, who has not been identified, was treated at a local hospital and recovering at home.

While officials say the case is still under investigation, they have sent the weapon in question to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory for “ballistics and weapons functionality testing.”