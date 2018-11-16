DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After being on the run for nearly a week, a prisoner who escaped from the Dallas County Jail is back behind bars.

Raymond Aguero escaped from the Dallas County Jail last Friday night by climbing over a gate in a dock area.

Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department say it was late Thursday evening when Dallas police located and arrested the 28-year-old at an apartment in the Pleasant Grove area.

Aguero, who was originally being held on charges including evading arrest, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and burglary of a vehicle, will now also be charged with escape.

After his arrest Thursday, Aguero was transported back to the Dallas County Jail.