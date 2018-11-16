  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas students will continue to learn about Hillary Clinton and Helen Keller in the classroom.

The Texas Board of Education approved plans Friday to keep both women in public school history lessons plans.

Earlier this year, the board voted to pull Clinton and Keller references out of the history books in Texas schools, however, they revoted and chose to reverse the decision after getting negative feedback from some students and parents.

Gabrielle Caldwell, a 17-year-old hearing- and visually-impaired student, spoke about how Keller was the only connection many people have to the deaf and blind community.

“I am hoping you keep Helen Keller being taught in our schools,” Caldwell said back in September. “She’s a hero.”

The board voted hours after Caldwell’s testimony to restore Keller to third grade curriculums with minimal debate.

