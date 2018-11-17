Filed Under:Aniyah Darnell, Arlington Police, Child Death, Derick Roberson, Shamonica Page, Timberlake Drive
(credit: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are investigating the death of a two-year-old early Saturday morning, and they do not believe it was from “natural circumstances.”

Police say officers responded to the 800 block of Timberlake Drive around 1:30 a.m. in regards to a two-year-old child not breathing. She was taken a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, after they interviewed multiple witnesses, two people were initially arrested for outstanding misdemeanor warrants. They arrested Shamonica Page for warrants out of Pantego and Derick Roberson for warrants out of Fort Worth.

Investigation into the child’s death is ongoing, and initial information suggests her death was not from natural causes. It is currently unknown what the relationship is between the child and the other people at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the child as Aniyah Darnell.

There were two other children at the scene, and they were released to Child Protective Services.

