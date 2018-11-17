AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 17: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns scrambles in the first quarter defended by Braxton Lewis #33 of the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sam Ehlinger ran for a touchdown and passed for another before leaving with a shoulder injury, and No. 13 Texas smothered Iowa State freshman quarterback Brock Purdy in a 24-10 victory Saturday night that pushed the Longhorns closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game.

Texas (8-3, 6-2, No. 15 CFP) is in second place in the Big 12 and on track to play in the league title game if it wins at Kansas next week. Texas hasn’t won the Big 12 since 2009.

Texas had given up 114 points and 1,675 yards in its previous three games. The Longhorns allowed Iowa State just 224 total yards.

Shane Buechele took over for Ehlinger after halftime and his 27-yard touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey with 36 seconds left in the third quarter put the game out of reach. Buechele was 10 of 10 for 89 yards.

The Texas defense played its best game in weeks with a mix of blitzes that chased Iowa State freshman quarterback Brock Purdy all night. The No. 18 Cyclones (6-4, 5-3, No. 16 CFP) also played the first half without running back David Montgomery, who was suspended for throwing a punch against Baylor a week earlier.

Purdy had led the Cyclones to five consecutive wins since taking over the offense, but was under constant pressure and was sacked five times. He finished with 130 yards on 10 of 23 passing.

