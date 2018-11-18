Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a two-year-old boy near DeSoto. (CBS11)

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A two-year-old boy was shot to death by his father near Dallas Sunday evening, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office received a call from the DeSoto Police Department about a two-year-old boy being shot near Beckley Crest Avenue and Danieldale.

Authorities say the child was taken to the hospital by his parents where he was pronounced dead at around 10:30 p.m.

Dallas police say officers went to the hospital and detained the 22-year-old father.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details were provided by authorities.