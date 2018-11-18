(CBS NEWS) – Condoleezza Rice, the former secretary of state, issued a statement Sunday saying she won’t be the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Rice, an avid Browns fan, was responding to an ESPN report that claimed the team wanted to interview her for the coaching gig.

“I love my Browns — and I know they will hire an experienced coach to take us to the next level,” she wrote in a Facebook post, adding that she hopes the NFL will begin considering women for coaching positions. “One doesn’t have to play the game to understand it and motivate players. But experience counts — and it is time to develop a pool of experienced women coaches.”

