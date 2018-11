FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police continue to search for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police found a 34-year-old woman that had been fatally stuck at 3250 E. Seminary around 12:40 a.m.

A Tarrant County medical examiner identified the victim as Samantha Wallace.

According to the police report, the vehicle that struck Wallace fled the scene.