FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Cowboys on horseback ran a herd of cattle around Ridgmar Mall to officially launch the The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in Fort Worth.

“It’s very traditionally Fort Worth to have longhorn steers walking around a mall – but again it’s designed to bring attention,” said Salvation Army DFW branch commander Major Jon Rich. “We’ll have kettles all over the metroplex – about 600 sites – and we desperately need volunteers. Help us ring the bell at those sites! They can on register to ring.com, say what part of the metroplex you want to ring. Available spaces will pop up and you can sign up right there. We love for as many North Texans to help us out this year as possible.”

Wagons, a miniature train, costumed characters, and a Salvation Army brass band will blew western tunes while bell ringers on foot carried kettles and rang cowbells instead of traditional Salvation Army bells.

Several people jumped out of the way when a few cows broke from the herd.

A press release from the Salvation Army warned: These cattle are not professional actors and they are not on rope leashes. There is a risk that they will run astray in the mall parking lot. Some years one or more cows makes a a break for it and has to be chased down. One year a cowboy on horseback chased a cow nearly to I-30. Another year, a cow broke out and ran into a plate glass window at JCPenney. The cattle will be driven a mile around the exterior of the mall near the stores.