LAKE HIGHLANDS (HOODLINE) — If poke and Hawaiian fare is what you’re after, look no further than this new business. Called Pokéworks, the new addition is located at 8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 812, in Lake Highlands.

Pokéworks was found in 2015 and now has franchises across the country. The expanding company boasts its collaboration with chef Sheldon Simeon, a former contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef and the owner and executive chef of Maui’s Tin Roof.

On the menu, expect to find poke bowl and burrito options like the Hawaiian Classic with ahi tuna, green and sweet onions, ogo, seaweed, cucumber, chili flakes, sesame seeds, roasted sesame oil, Hawaiian salt and house sauce; or the Sweet Ginger Chicken with chicken breast, green and sweet onions, edamame, cilantro, sesame seeds and spicy ginger sauce. You can also build your own.

With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Pokéworks has been warmly received by patrons.

Jeff L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 2, wrote, “Nice new place with great service. Poke was really good, and they also do poke burritos. Great addition to the area. … Great selection of protein and toppings.”

Imran H. added, “Fresh ingredients, protein options were fresh and hearty. They did not charge extra for toppings that go with the bowl. One of the better Dallas options for poke!”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Pokéworks is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.