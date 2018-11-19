FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the May 2018 Hulen Mall arson, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas announced Monday.

In July, Craig Michael Tezeno, 46, pleaded guilty to igniting several Molotov cocktails inside two department stores in the mall.

According to court documents, Tezeno admits he lit a rag stuffed into a glass bottle filled with gasoline and placed it on the floor of Dillard’s department store on May 11.

Later that same day, he lit a similar device inside a Sears.

He returned to the same Sears a week later and ignited a third device, hoping to start a fire and damage the store.

No one was injured either time according to Fort Worth Police.