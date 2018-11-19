Filed Under:Arson, Craig Michael Tezeno, Fort Worth, guilty plea, Hulen Mall, Molotov cocktails, Sentencing

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the May 2018 Hulen Mall arson, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas announced Monday.

In July, Craig Michael Tezeno, 46, pleaded guilty to igniting several Molotov cocktails inside two department stores in the mall.

guy e1526159162598 Man Who Ignited Molotov Cocktails Inside Fort Worth Mall Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

Fort Worth police are seeking the identity of this man who they believe set off two Molotov cocktails inside Hulen Mall. (Fort Worth PD)

According to court documents, Tezeno admits he lit a rag stuffed into a glass bottle filled with gasoline and placed it on the floor of Dillard’s department store on May 11.

Later that same day, he lit a similar device inside a Sears.

He returned to the same Sears a week later and ignited a third device, hoping to start a fire and damage the store.

No one was injured either time according to Fort Worth Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s