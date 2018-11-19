RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There is perhaps no greater theater in the state of Texas than the high school football playoffs.

Every year, the playoffs have it all:

Action.

Adversity.

Drama.

Triumph.

The first weekend of the postseason was no exception. The Richardson Pearce Mustangs shocked Cedar Hill with a 23-21 victory at Longhorn Stadium.

Pearce forced five turnovers in the game on their way to the two point victory.

Some see it as a upset.

At Pearce, they view it differently.

“Some may call if a fluke, but we knew this was possible all along.” Pearce quarterback Bo Brewer proclaimed.

“Everyone around us thought we were the underdogs.” said tight end Pablo Valezquez. “We knew that we come out there and surprise the community.”

“It was amazing,” safety Bradford Holley said about the victory. “It was probably one of my best moments at Pearce. We knew we could do it. It wasn’t a shock. All we had to do was our job.”

The players at Richardson Pearce now have a new job.

They face the Hebron Hawks in the second round of the playoffs on Friday afternoon. The game will be played at Eagle Stadium in Allen.

We will soon find out of the momentum from the win over Cedar Hill will have the Mustangs continue their postseason stampede.

“We are ready to go in there and kick some butt.” Pearce offensive lineman Quinn Boughton declared about the Mustangs approach to the second round. “We know what we are capable of, and I think we proved to everyone in the state last Friday. I think it’s going to be something to watch. We will turn heads on Friday.”