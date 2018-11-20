  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Romaine lettuce is displayed at a grocery store on May 2, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning consumers not to eat romaine lettuce as officials investigate a new outbreak of E. coli.

The outbreak has sickened at least 32 people from 11 states, including 13 who needed to be hospitalized.

“CDC is advising that U.S. consumers not eat any romaine lettuce, and retailers and restaurants not serve or sell any, until we learn more about the outbreak,” the CDC said in a statement Tuesday.

