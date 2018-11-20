FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – High school students filled a neighborhood park in north Fort Worth Tuesday evening, gathering to remember a teenager shot and killed over the weekend.

Friends there described Chris Mosley as the one always checking in on them, always encouraging them and always pushing them to do better.

He was the younger brother that Jada Mosley, a senior wrestler at Timbercreek High School, called her “rock.”

“He was loved,” she said three days after losing the 16-year-old. “A lot.”

Northlake Police Chief Robert Crawford wrote in an email Tuesday, the department was still interviewing people who were at the home where Mosley died Saturday afternoon.

Though social media posts, including some connected to Mosley’s high school, described the shooting as an accident, Crawford said he couldn’t speculate on the situation due to the sensitive nature of the case. He confirmed no one though is in custody for the shooting.

Wes Conner, a friend of Mosley’s who moved to Arkansas earlier said he would get texts from his pal, just checking on him, making sure he was doing well with school. Conner traveled back to Texas this week to be here for the funeral, which is scheduled for Friday.

“He just wanted to go with A&M with him, go to college for business, and take over for his grandpa,” he said. “He was so excited about it.”

Conner said Mosley was the smart friend. He was also the goofy friend, always able to provide a laugh.

“I’ve known him since 5th grade and he just never failed to put a smile on my face,” said Markus Reiten. “He was always happy.”

In just one day friend raised more than $10,000 online to cover the costs of a funeral for the family.

Jada Mosley said even she was surprised to realize how many friends her brother had.

“He would want me to continue on and just live my life to the fullest, and succeed and just do the best I can to provide for myself and my family.”