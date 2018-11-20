NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas tow truck driver is bringing attention to just how dangerous the job can be.

He believes if drivers do a few simple things when they see them working on the roads they can save lives.

Steve Mitchell said in his 14 years working as a tow truck driver, he’s had a lot of close calls.

“Too many to count,” Steve Mitchell said. “There’s been so many times in my life where I’ve looked up and seen a car coming at me in my lane and thought, ‘man this is probably it’. It’s part of your job, you know you’re risking your life every day.”

Tuesday morning, Steve and his wife learned 51-year-old tow truck driver Charles McGough was struck by a semi truck and killed in Fort Worth overnight. He was trying to help a stranded driver.

“When you hear of a tow truck driver getting killed, it hits you,” Steve said.

“It could have been him,” his wife, Monica said. “It could have been him.”

Every six days, a tow truck driver is killed in America according to AAA. The Mitchells said this has to change.

“People have to remain vigilant when you’re driving,” Monica said. “There’s nothing to do when you’re driving besides drive.”

She said if you see any emergency vehicle on the road, including tow trucks, slow down and move away from the lane closest to the vehicle. Texas’ “Move Over” Law requires it.

“It only takes what three seconds to slow down and move over to another lane and that could save somebody’s life,” Steve said.

“It’s pretty simple and just ensuring that means that he comes home,” Monica said.