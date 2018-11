FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A wrecker driver was killed in the 7300 block of south I-35 while attempting to load a vehicle from the outside shoulder of the roadway onto his flatbed wrecker.

While working the controls outside the drivers side of the wrecker, he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

It happened on the ramp, so traffic wasn’t impacted apart from curious onlookers.

The Fort Worth Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating.