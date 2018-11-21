ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After losing everything in the California fire, lifelong Dallas Cowboys fans made a pact they would go to a game at AT&T Stadium.

Having lost their home and his daughter’s school, Dale Morgan and his brother said this was the year they’d watch a game in Arlington.

As fire was burning toward their house in Paradise, Jaelyn Morgan called her dad, who was on his way to work, to ask what he wanted her to save.

“Nothing,” said Dale. But he immediately remembered the game tickets on his desk so he told her and she grabbed them.

Although they had nothing left at home, they still had this one game.

“We don’t have the house, but we got the tickets,” said Dale. “We got an airline ticket and we’re going to go, and we’re going to still have Thanksgiving.”

The Cowboys invited the father and daughter to tour the stadium Wednesday.

But that was far from all they got to enjoy.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Charlotte Jones-Anderson surprised them with bags of merchandise, tickets for upgraded seats and an opportunity for Jaelyn to be on the field for the Thanksgiving Day halftime show.

“It was pretty cool to see people that I never thought I’d see before,” said Jaelyn. “And I thought it was cool to meet them. They have a really nice personality. I thought they were going to be like super strict, but they’re super nice.”

Dale didn’t expect the Jones’ to come out and be so gracious.

“I don’t know what to say besides overwhelming,” said Dale. “To meet the Jones, just to see how generous, and, it’s overwhelming. I can’t tell you how grateful we are.”

Jones-Anderson said when she heard about the family her first reaction was to find them.

“When they wake up and face a not very pretty day, that they’ll remember this moment and be able to cherish the moment they had here,” said Jones-Anderson.