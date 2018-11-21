NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS Local) — A driver was killed Tuesday when a chunk of concrete, likely thrown from a highway overpass, crashed through his windshield and hit him in the face, investigators in Tennessee said.

Joe C. Shelton Jr., 54, was driving on Interstate 24 near downtown Nashville when he was killed just before 5 a.m., Metro Nashville police said in a statement.

Shelton’s Nissan GT-R sports car came to a stop after sideswiping a Toyota pickup truck and a guardrail. The other drivers were not injured, but Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene.

MNPD investigating today's 4:54 a.m. death of Joe C. Shelton Jr., 54, on I-24 east near downtown after this chunk of concrete, likely thrown from the Shelby Av Bridge, went thru his windshield. Know who may have done this? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/ehEOPXnfM6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 20, 2018

Tennessee Department of Transportation inspectors have determined the concrete chunk was not a part of the bridge structure, “but more closely resembled a roadway curb.”

Police believe the chunk was thrown from the Shelby Avenue Bridge and are reviewing available surveillance footage of the area.

Shelton was travelling from his home in Pleasant View to his job at a Nissan plant in Smyrna at the time of the crash.

“We are saddened to learn of Joe’s passing,” Nissan said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathies are with his family members, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”