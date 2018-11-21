FORT WORTH (HOODLINE) –Interested in trying some new American spots in Fort Worth? You’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for American food.

BurgerFi

6650 N. Beach St., Suite 108, Summerfields

BurgerFi is a New American spot, offering burgers and hot dogs. This is the national chain’s first location in Fort Worth and third overall in DFW.

It offers burgers like the CEO (double wagyu/brisket blend burger, candied bacon tomato jam, truffle aioli and aged Swiss cheese) and the Breakfast All Day Burger (Angus beef, American cheese, bacon, maple syrup, fried egg, hash brown, grilled onions and ketchup). (See all of its burgers here.)

You can also score veggie and chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, fries, onion rings, shakes and frozen custard.

With a four-star rating out of 26 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Yasamin H., who reviewed it on Oct. 21, wrote, “Absolutely delicious! I would say better than Five Guys! The beef quality was on point, onion rings are flavorful and crispy, fries with the Cajun type of seasoning were also amazing! Everything was fresh, ordering online is easy and customer service was great as well.”

Jared B. added, “Amazing service, the food here is exceptional. Definitely a must-try if you’re looking for something out of the norm. They have a variety of options for everyone.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. BurgerFi is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Barrel & Bones

2600 W. Seventh St., Suite 153, West 7th Street District

Barrel & Bones is a smokehouse and bar, offering barbecue and more. This is its second location after the original over in The Colony.

On the menu, expect to see smoked meats like brisket, chicken, pulled pork, turkey breast and sausage. You can order the meats on a plate, which includes a side. Sides include loaded baked potato salad, mac and cheese and jalapeño coleslaw. You can also score a sandwich or some ribs. Finish your meal with some Key lime pie or a fudge brownie. (See the full menu here.)

Barrel & Bones has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Tonia K., who was among the first to review it on Oct. 13, said, “We really enjoyed our first visit to Barrel & Bones. The service was outstanding. Our food was delicious and they accommodated changes that we needed due to a food allergy in our group. We will definitely be back.”

Edwin C. added, “They’re a new barbecue joint and the food is good! The sides are amazing, I tried the loaded baked potato and cream corn — great! If you’re looking to eat barbecue at a good price, this is the place to go!”

Hungry? Barrel & Bones is open daily from 11 a.m.–2 a.m.

Dave’s Burger Grill

3257 N. Beach St., Bonnie Brae

Dave’s Burger Grill is a spot to score burgers, sandwiches and more.

On the menu, you’ll find options like the Dave’s Cheeseburger with mayo, ketchup, pickles, onion, tomato, lettuce and mustard; the Texan Philly Cheesesteak with American cheese, onion and bell peppers; and the BarBQ Bacon Cheeseburger with aged cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, crispy onion rings, barbecue sauce and pickles. (See the full menu here, which also has wings, shakes and desserts.)

Yelp users are excited about Dave’s Burger Grill, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on the site.

Yelper Michael T., who was one of the first users to visit Dave’s Burger Grill on Oct. 12, wrote, “Stopped by for lunch today, got the double chili cheeseburger — great hand-formed patties, and this thing was huge. Chili appears to be homemade as well, nice kick to it, has some beans, but I had to look for them. Very friendly.”

Yelper Letha S. wrote, “Just had a regular burger and fresh cut fries for dinner. Unlike most of the burger places in this area, the meat on this burger actually had flavor and no weird seasoning. Just fresh, juicy meat. The fresh cut fries were piping hot and some of the best I’ve ever had.”

Dave’s Burger Grill is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.