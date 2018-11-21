WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A heartfelt community welcomed home nearly two dozen North Texas firefighters who spent the last 10 days helping battle the deadly California wildfires.

They returned home just in time for Thanksgiving.

Fire engines rolled in Wednesday morning, carrying firefighters anxious to see their families and friends. They were greeted with hugs and handshakes when they arrived home in Weatherford.

Firefighters from Fort Worth joined a task force with crews from Weatherford, Little Elm and Parker and Somverville counties to help put out wildfires in Southern California.

The fires were the deadliest in the state’s history.

In total, 47 fire departments from 23 different Texas counties sent crews and equipment to help.

Jenny Stilwell was thrilled to have her husband back in her arms.

“Well, hello! I’m very happy of course! We’re used to him going out and helping. That’s just who he is. The holidays and distance really affected me a lot,” said Stilwell.

“It was pretty exciting when we heard we were going to be leaving and going to be home in time. It’ll be good,” said Fort Worth Fire Captain Cody Stilwell.

McKinney firefighters also returned home from California on Wednesday. Dallas firefighters are expected to return in the afternoon.