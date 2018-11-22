ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It wasn’t all about the plays made on the field on Thanksgiving Day. The Dallas Cowboys showed their appreciation for some of their biggest fans who made it to Thursday’s game despite losing their home in the recent California wildfires.

Dale Morgan lived every Cowboys’ fan’s dream. He and his family were given the red-carpet treatment from owner Jerry Jones.

However, Morgan does realize what awaits his family when they return to California: rebuilding.

Morgan’s daughter said her father almost became tearful as he was living “Cowboys Heaven.”

“He was so excited, he almost cried tears of joy about how excited he was,” said Jaelyn Morgan. “He met Jerry Jones. He said, ‘I’d like to get you into new seats, better seats and we’re so honored to have you there.’ And once he said honored, my dad was so happy.”

The view from the private box seat was better than the seats Morgan had for the Cowboys vs. Redskins Thanksgiving Day game. Morgan had asked his 11-year-old to save those original tickets from their home in Paradise, Calif.

Morgan was at work when the evacuation orders came in. He called his 11-year-old daughter to tell her, and she then asked him if she should save anything.

“He said, ‘Nothing, nothing just get out of here.’ I started to walk out the door and then he yelled and he was like, ‘The Cowboys tickets are on my desk. Go get them,'” said Jaelyn.

Despite their home being destroyed in the fire, the life-long Cowboys fan and his daughter drove to Texas to watch the game with his brother.

Once the Cowboys got wind of Morgan’s story, they upgraded them. Big time.

On Thursday, the family met players as they spent time on the field before the game and during halftime.

Jaelyn said they plan to have another Cowboys room in their new house and that it would be better than the one they had in their previous home.

“We had a special room for the Cowboys, and we had this bell and every time someone would score a touchdown, my dad would pick me up, and I would get to ring the bell when I was super little. I thought that was super cool,” said Jaelyn.