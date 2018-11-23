  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

earthquake, injection wells, magnitude, Oklahoma, U.S. Geological Survey, U.S.G.S.

WAKITA, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 3.1 earthquake has been recorded in northern Oklahoma.

The U.S.G.S. report says the quake struck Thursday afternoon near the town of Wakita, just north of Enid and about 100 miles north of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported.

Geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production.

Scientists have also linked earthquakes in Kansas, Texas and other states to wastewater

injection.
Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells and reduce volumes in others.

