LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Neighbors and friends were devastated to hear about the murder of a mother at her Lewisville apartment by her children’s father on Thanksgiving Day.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at the Colonial Village at Oak Bend apartments when the accused gunman, Daryl Stegall, forced his way into Kishana Jeffers’ apartment. He was her on-again, off-again partner for the last 10 years. She lived at the apartment with their three children.

Police say Stegall shot and killed Jeffers and then fled the apartment. He then shot himself in the breezeway, where he was found still alive. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

LaShonda Jackson was devastated to hear about the holiday murder of her friend.

“I can speak probably for the community. All of us are shocked,” said Jackson.

Police are still investigating a motive for the deadly shooting.

“It happened to someone I’m used to seeing every day. And I’m used to seeing him too from time to time. I never got a vibe that anything like this would have happened,” said Jackson.

According to police, Stegall shot Jeffers several times in the head in front of their children, who are seven, nine and 10 years old.

“One thing I can say is she loved her children. And her children loved her back. I can only imagine right now the kids are devastated,” said Jackson.

Police say the children ran to a relative’s apartment in the same complex after the shooting. The relative called 911.

“I cannot believe that something like that could happen on a day where you’re supposed to be giving thanks for family. It’s hard,” said one neighbor.

It’s a double tragedy for two families and neighbors who will never forget.

“At this point, I feel like both families have lost. So where do you begin to pick up the pieces to begin to move forward?” said Jackson.