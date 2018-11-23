HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 03: Houston Texans owner Bob McNair introduces Bill O'Brien as the new head coach of the Houston Texans at a press conference at Reliant Stadium on January 3, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston Texans owner, founder and chairman Bob McNair has died at the age of 81, the team announced Friday.

It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side. pic.twitter.com/7J9PWoxKZv — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 23, 2018

McNair is survived by his wife, Janice, and their four children. His son, Cal, is the chief operating officer of the team.

He is credited with bringing Houston back into the National Football League when he was awarded the 32nd franchise of the league in 1999. The Texans were officially brought into the NFL in 2002.

McNair has served as the team’s owner since it was born.

The Texans tweeted statements from the team’s president Jamey Rootes, general manager Brian Gaine and head coach Bill O’Brien.

This is a developing story and will be updated.