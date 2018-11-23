  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville Police have identified the suspect in Thursday’s deadly shooting of his ex-wife in front of their children as Daryl Stegall, 32.

Police said Stegall killed Kishana Jeffers, 30, at her apartment where she lived with their three children and then left and shot himself in the head nearby.

He was still alive as of 7:30 a.m. Friday but was in critical condition at Medical City of Plano.

The three children at home at the time were ages 7, 9 and 10.

No charges have been filed against Stegall as police said there’s a chance he may not survive.

A man killed his wife or ex-wife at her Lewisville apartment, police say. (CBS11)

 

 

