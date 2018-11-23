DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/ CBS NEWS) – Oncor crews from North Texas headed out to California Friday morning to help restore power to areas ravaged by wildfires.

More than 100 utility workers are on the trip.

There’s no timeline yet on when they’ll be back.

Meantime, Crews battling the devastating Camp Fire, which is now 95 percent contained, had some help Thursday from the rain.

However, the weather is also hampering teams searching for remains of people in rubble as hundreds of evacuees are spending Thanksgiving in a Walmart parking lot.

Officials said more than 800 people are searching the rubble for human remains. Thursday night the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the death toll increased by one, bringing the total to 84.

Officials also said the amount of missing people on their list has decreased to more than 560. Authorities need to make direct contact with a missing person before they can be removed from the list.

The Camp Fire decimated the town of Paradise, population 27,000, and surrounding communities. Officials expected people to be in shelters through the Christmas holiday, CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports.

The wildfire has destroyed more than 14,000 homes. “This is certainly one of the worst fires in California history, and it’s the most destruction I’ve ever seen in my career,” Cal Fire Operations Chief Josh Bischoff said.

Cal Fire said the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles County has been 100 percent contained as of Wednesday night.