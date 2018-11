CHICAGO (CBS) — Sources told CBS 2 Mike Ditka suffered a heart attack and is still in a hospital in Naples, Florida where he has a home. According to the sources, the former Bears coach is now doing ok.

Ditka, who turned 79 just over a month ago, suffered a heart attack while coaching the Bears in 1988. He was just 49 then and coached the team for four more years after that.

