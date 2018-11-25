DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many travelers headed back home after Thanksgiving are stuck at the airport Sunday due to the winter storm barreling through the Midwest.

Airports like Dallas Love Field and DFW are forced to wait out the storm.

“I’m ready to be home,” said Candace Williams, a passenger whose flight was delayed. “I go to work in the morning. I am ready to get back to Nashville. I’m just going to tell people, Texas was trying to keep me a little bit longer!”

Although there weren’t many cancellations on the flight board, there were several delayed passengers like Williams.

“Now that I get here to the airport, I found out that I have an extra hour delay and hopefully there are some nice restaurants,” said passenger Joe Hensen. “It is what it is. You’ve come to see family. You’ve just gotta make the best of it.”

American Airlines said the winter storm caused nearly 400 flight cancellations Sunday, and 85 flights have been cancelled for Monday morning.

“I’m going to get back to school pretty late and I have practice in the morning, so it’s not going to be very fun,” said passenger Lauren Rich.

If passengers at Dallas Love Field can’t leave for the evening, the terminal will remain open so they can avoid exiting and re-screening.

Sleeping cots will also be available upon request.