LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Lewisville businessman who deals in rare collectibles needs to sell off his inventory because of a medical condition that requires expensive surgery.

The store, Collector’s Heaven, has a lot of autographed photos and memorabilia that are hard to put a price on.

But the owner, Sheldon Rudman, 68, is trying liquidate his inventory over the holidays to pay for something he can’t put a price on: a new kidney.

Rudman has operated his store in various locations around DFW for 30 years.

For the last two years, he’s been selling his merchandise inside Music City Mall in Lewisville while also spending most of that time on a waiting list for a kidney transplant.

Rudman, who iss diabetic, still needs a donor and a lot of money to cover the out-of-pocket cost his Medicare plan doesn’t.

He’s already incurred $20,000 in medical debt from dialysis.

To raise money for the out-of-pocket transplant costs, Rudman is selling off his vast inventory of signatures from presidents, sports legends and Hollywood stars at severe discounts.

“I would like to say that I have extra money in the bank but at this point I don’t so I’m hoping for a good Christmas, hope people are generous, trying to make a deal with everybody that walks in the door,” said Rudman.

Rudman says he could’ve avoided his financial problems if he had signed up for supplemental Medicare insurance when he turned 65.

He’s hoping someone will donate a kidney if they are a match. His blood type is AB positive.

But the public can help him in a small way by just coming in and buying something.