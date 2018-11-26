Kellen Mond #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies slips the tackle attempt by JaCoby Stevens #3 of the LSU Tigers in the first half at Kyle Field on November 24, 2018 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Southeastern Conference is fining No. 22 Texas A&M University $50,000 after Aggie fans surged onto the field after A&M’s 74-72 win in the seventh overtime period over No. 12 LSU on Saturday.

In a statement Monday, the SEC said the field invasion violates the conference’s competition area policy.

The $50,000 fine is for a first violation.

A second offense would bring a fine of up to $100,000, while a third and subsequent violations would bring fines of up to $250,000.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement Monday, “We have continued to look into an unfortunate postgame incident following a hard-fought, emotional game against LSU at Kyle Field Saturday… I want to assure everyone that the matter has been addressed internally with my staff members and we will continue to demand that our program conduct itself in a manner that meets the values and expectations of this great university.”

The conference said it also “remains in contact” with A&M and LSU officials regarding reports of a postgame altercation between A&M and LSU staff members.

