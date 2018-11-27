In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, singer-songwriter George Strait performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Sixty number one songs. More than any artist in music history.

Now the King of Country is about to mark another first.

George Strait is the first artist to announce a concert at the upcoming Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Strait will perform November 22, 2019.

Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind? We’ll see you at @DickiesArena on Friday, November 22, 2019. Tickets on sale Friday, December 7 at 10AM CT. pic.twitter.com/2GOZpARpmo — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) November 27, 2018

The 14,000-seat Dickies Arena is still under construction.

Tickets to the Strait concert go on sale on Friday, December 7.