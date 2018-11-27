NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Now that the shopping sprees are behind most of us, it’s time to kick off the charitable season.

Today is Giving Tuesday: a day when giving your time or money – no matter how big or small a donation – makes a difference.

Giving Tuesday is the largest single day of giving in the world. It began in 2012, as an antidote of sorts to the frenzy of holiday shopping that happens right after Thanksgiving.

In its 7th year, the event has raised $22 million for North Texas nonprofits, and hundreds of millions in donations around the world.

The goal this year is to raise even more money.

The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is the backbone of the movement in North Texas.

At GiveBigDFW.org, you can connect to find volunteer opportunities or donate to more than 450 local nonprofits.

The idea, says Jennifer Sampson CEO and President of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, is to turn a culture of consumerism and consumption into a culture of generosity.

“In 2017 more than $20 billion was spent between Black Friday, Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. That’s in the U.S., so imagine the impact that kind of generosity can have in communities across the country, around the world, and right here in our own North Texas region,” said Sampson.

Today, hundreds of employees from Texas Instruments will volunteer their time to deliver freshly prepared meals to seniors through VNA Meals on Wheels.

Go to GiveBigDFW.org for details on how to get involved in Giving Tuesday.