KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Visitors to Keller will soon have a place to rest their heads without heading to another city.

The city celebrated a groundbreaking Tuesday on its first hotel.

The $18.5 million Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton will be in Keller Town Center at the corner of Bear Creek Parkway and Rufe Snow Drive.

The hotel will feature 110 rooms on three levels including a meeting room and fitness center.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2020.