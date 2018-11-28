(CBSDFW.COM) – A high speed rail company that has the attention of North Texas leaders is going to be in the international spotlight.
Virgin Hyperloop One will represent the United States at the 2020 World’s Fair in Dubai.
It will be the first time the public can test out the technology.
Local leaders are investigating the high speed rail project as an option to connect Dallas, Arlington and Fort Worth in less than ten minutes.
The Dallas-Fort Worth Regional Transportation Council announced in July it will explore hyperloop technology for two major transportation initiatives across the state.“
“The RTC is all about bringing innovation to the transportation system in the Dallas-Fort Worth region and hyperloop would be an exciting technology to add,” said Gary Fickes, Tarrant County Commissioner and Chair of the Regional Transportation Council. “I think the future’s very bright for hyperloop and its use in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.”
“We couldn’t be more pleased to have California based Virgin Hyperloop One join the U.S. Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai as one of our flagship experiences,” said Frederick Bush, Lead for Pavilion USA 2020. “During the next “world’s fair,” the United States will feature many of the ways we are leading the world in mobility innovation. This partnership will give millions their first glimpse into the emerging hyperloop industry and make all Americans proud of the role we continue playing in moving the world forward.”