  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2020 World's Fair, Expo 2020 Dubai, High Speed Rail, hyperloop technology, North Texas, Virgin Hyperloop One

(CBSDFW.COM) – A high speed rail company that has the attention of North Texas leaders is going to be in the international spotlight.

Virgin Hyperloop One will represent the United States at the 2020 World’s Fair in Dubai.

h1 83446 2018 04 06 High Speed Rail That Could Have Future In North Texas Headed To Worlds Fair

Virgin Hyperloop One (courtesy: Virgin Hyperloop One)

It will be the first time the public can test out the technology.

Local leaders are investigating the high speed rail project as an option to connect Dallas, Arlington and Fort Worth in less than ten minutes.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Regional Transportation Council announced in July it will explore hyperloop technology for two major transportation initiatives across the state.“

“The RTC is all about bringing innovation to the transportation system in the Dallas-Fort Worth region and hyperloop would be an exciting technology to add,” said Gary Fickes, Tarrant County Commissioner and Chair of the Regional Transportation Council. “I think the future’s very bright for hyperloop and its use in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.”

h1 83491 2018 04 10 High Speed Rail That Could Have Future In North Texas Headed To Worlds Fair

Virgin Hyperloop One (courtesy: Virgin Hyperloop One)

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have California based Virgin Hyperloop One join the U.S. Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai as one of our flagship experiences,” said Frederick Bush, Lead for Pavilion USA 2020. “During the next “world’s fair,” the United States will feature many of the ways we are leading the world in mobility innovation. This partnership will give millions their first glimpse into the emerging hyperloop industry and make all Americans proud of the role we continue playing in moving the world forward.”

h1 83406 2018 04 06 High Speed Rail That Could Have Future In North Texas Headed To Worlds Fair

Virgin Hyperloop One (courtesy: Virgin Hyperloop One)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s