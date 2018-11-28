(CBSDFW.COM) – A high speed rail company that has the attention of North Texas leaders is going to be in the international spotlight.

Virgin Hyperloop One will represent the United States at the 2020 World’s Fair in Dubai.

It will be the first time the public can test out the technology.

Local leaders are investigating the high speed rail project as an option to connect Dallas, Arlington and Fort Worth in less than ten minutes.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Regional Transportation Council announced in July it will explore hyperloop technology for two major transportation initiatives across the state.“

“The RTC is all about bringing innovation to the transportation system in the Dallas-Fort Worth region and hyperloop would be an exciting technology to add,” said Gary Fickes, Tarrant County Commissioner and Chair of the Regional Transportation Council. “I think the future’s very bright for hyperloop and its use in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.”