FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A person jogging on the sidewalk of Eldorado Parkway was attacked by an aggressive coyote Wednesday, November 28 around 6:00 a.m., Frisco Police said.

The jogger suffered significant injuries to their neck and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The jogger underwent surgery for their injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The Frisco Police Department said it is aware of four situations involving an aggressive coyote in the same area over the past month; all of which have occurred between 6:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

The incidents have occurred along Eldorado Parkway as far east as Granbury Drive and as far west as Rogers Road. These incidents were as follows:

October 26 – An aggressive coyote attempted to jump on a runner near Eldorado Parkway and Granbury Road. The coyote was scared off by a passerby.

November 1 – An aggressive coyote jumped on a 9-year old child on Bancroft Lane (near Eldorado Parkway and Turf Lane). The child suffered a minor injury and was taken by a parent to a doctor for treatment.

November 11 – A coyote was observed by a Frisco Police Officer stalking a runner at the intersection of Eldorado Parkway and Preston Road. The officer was able to scare the coyote off using the siren. Frisco Police posted video on YouTube:

Since the first incident on October 26, the Animal Services Unit of the Frisco Police Department has been attempting to locate and catch the aggressive coyote but has been unable to. The Frisco Police Department has also been in contact with other wildlife professionals in the area and this type of behavior is abnormal for coyotes.

Frisco residents are encouraged to use the following guidelines to avoid interaction with an aggressive coyote:

• Consider altering your plans for walking or jogging in the affected area until the aggressive coyote is captured.

• If you do walk or jog in the affected area, consider carrying something that makes a loud noise to scare off an animal; such as an airhorn or whistle.

• Avoid walking small animals in the affected area until the aggressive coyote is captured. If you do walk small animals, ensure they are on a leash.

• Do not allow domesticated animals to roam free outdoors.

• Do not approach or feed wildlife and keep trash in a secure container.

Anyone who observes what appears to be an aggressive animal should contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010 or call 911.